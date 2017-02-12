IHSAA Girls Basketball semi-state locations and times announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The IHSAA releases the times and dates for girls basketball semi-state games on Sunday afternoon.

In 4A Homestead and Northridge will play at Crown Point at 3PM ET (2PM) CT. The Crown Point semi-state will also feature the 3A game between Heritage Christian and South Bend St. Joe at 1PM ET (12PM CT.)

In 2A Central Noble and Oak Hill will play at the Logansport at 6PM. The Logansport semi-state will also feature the 1A game between Union City and Maquette Catholic at 4PM.

For the complete schedule, including the South semi-states click here.