Fort Wayne WBB wins on homecoming Over North Dakota State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Behind four Mastodons scoring in double-figures, the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team came away victorious over the North Dakota State Bison 72-68 on homecoming on Saturday (Feb. 11) in the Gates Sports Center.

The ‘Dons trailed early, falling behind 17-10 in the first quarter, but charged back in the second half. From 5:45 remaining in the third quarter to 5:31 left in the fourth, the ‘Dons went on a 27-15 run, when they shot 10 for 17 and forced six Bison turnovers. Zaria Atkins had nine points during the stretch, while De’Jour Young and Rachel Rinehart chipped in eight. This pushed the ‘Dons to their biggest lead of the afternoon at eight points.

Rinehart’s layup with 46 seconds remaining sealed the Mastodon victory and pushed her afternoon total to 15, on a perfect 5 for 5 shooting. She also finished with six rebounds. Atkins finished with 16 points, including a pair of free throws with less than 30 seconds remaining to help secure the victory. Young ended with 16 points and six rebounds, and Peyton Fallis chipped in 11, including a pair of treys in the first two quarters.

The ‘Dons improve to 8-23 (4-13 Summit League) while the Bison fall to 7-23 (2-15 Summit League).

Fort Wayne is back in action on Wednesday, when the ‘Dons visit the Omaha Mavericks, who currently sit at sixth in the league. That game tips at 8 p.m. in Sapp Fieldhouse.