Fort Wayne men’s basketball outlasts Omaha in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Before a sellout crowd at the Gates Sports Center, Fort Wayne men’s basketball won a key Summit League contest over Omaha 108-101 in overtime on Saturday (Feb. 11) evening.

The homecoming crowd of 1,832 saw one of the most dramatic games of the season. The Mastodons took a lead as large as 14 in the first half, only to see Omaha storm back in the second. The Mavericks were up by nine points at 76-67 with 8:23 left in the contest. Just three minutes later the ‘Dons had the lead again in the middle of a 14-0 run that saw Fort Wayne take an 84-78 advantage with 4:35 left. Bryson Scott had eight points in the 14-0 run. Scott, Mo Evans and DeAngelo Stewart each had 3-pointers in the push.

However there was plenty of basketball left to be played as Omaha tied the game at 90 with 1:39 on the clock. Evans finished a layup on the other end to put the ‘Dons back ahead, but Omaha’s Zach Johnson tied the game with 14 seconds left on a put back basket. Fort Wayne’s final shot in regulation was off the mark and the squads headed to overtime.

Other than an early two-point Omaha lead, the extra session was all Fort Wayne. A 10-0 run ended Omaha’s hopes. Four different ‘Dons scored in the game clinching push. Evans finished with seven points in the overtime session. Omaha was 1-of-9 from the floor, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc in the five extra minutes.

Three Mastodons finished with double-doubles. Evans had 25 points and 12 assists. 23 of his points came after halftime. John Konchar pitched in 20 points and a season-high 16 rebounds. He was 8-of-10 from the floor. Brent Calhoun totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds, also going 8-of-10 in the game. Fort Wayne’s other two starters scored in double-digits as well. Scott scored 25 points and Kason Harrell had 11 points.

The home squad recorded 29 assists on 39 baskets and shot 49.4 percent in the game.

Omaha was led by Tre’Shawn Thurman’s 24 points. They fall to 13-13 (6-7 Summit). The Mastodons improve to 17-9 (6-6 Summit). Fort Wayne is back in action on Wednesday (Feb. 15) at 7 p.m. against North Dakota State. The contest will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.