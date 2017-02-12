Emergency responders rush to provide aid to unconscious police officer

By Published: Updated:
Emergency responders at the scene of an unconscious police officer in the 9600 block of North River Road on Feb. 12, 2017.
Emergency responders at the scene of an unconscious police officer in the 9600 block of North River Road on Feb. 12, 2017.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency responders have rushed to an area just outside New Haven in response to a police officer who was unconscious in his vehicle.

Emergency dispatchers requested an urgent call to available officers around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to an area in the 9600 block of North River Road.

The car was located in a field near a residence.

It’s unclear if the officer was responding to a call or working an incident. It’s also unknown if the officer might have suffered a medical condition.

The officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on North River Road gathering more information. 

 

Related Posts