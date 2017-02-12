Emergency responders rush to provide aid to unconscious police officer

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency responders have rushed to an area just outside New Haven in response to a police officer who was unconscious in his vehicle.

Emergency dispatchers requested an urgent call to available officers around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to an area in the 9600 block of North River Road.

The car was located in a field near a residence.

It’s unclear if the officer was responding to a call or working an incident. It’s also unknown if the officer might have suffered a medical condition.

The officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

