Dinner invites guests to sample food from around the world

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area non-profit organization will host an annual dinner and gala to invite guests to sample food from all of Fort Wayne’s sister cities, and support efforts to promote peace.

Taste of Sister Cities Gala will be held at the Parkview Miro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza, on Saturday, February 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is organized by Fort Wayne Sister Cities International.

Guests will be able to enjoy food from Takaoka, Japan; Plock, Poland; Gera, Germany; and Taizhou, China.

Each ticket will provide contribution to help send students overseas for exchange programs.

To learn more about the dinner/gala and to purchase tickets, visit Fort Wayne Sister Cities Annual Gala.