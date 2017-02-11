Weather the Fort celebrates winter on a warm February day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2nd edition of “Weather the Fort” was more reminiscent of spring than winter.

The annual winter festival celebrated the season with temperatures in the 50s.

But that didn’t stop hundreds of people from enjoying live music, art, food and drinks.

The event took place at Freimann Square and also included fire performances, ice carvings, curling demonstrations and more.

Attendees had to be 21 to attend.

Money raised from the event benefits a local non-profit organization. Weather the Fort was created in 2015 by Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana.