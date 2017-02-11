Summit City Grammy winner shares victorious tale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The biggest award show in music, the 59th Grammy Awards, hits the WANE-TV airwaves tomorrow night. Every year at this time, a former Grammy winner here in the Summit City remembers when he won the award for himself.

The year was 1991 when Mitch Gallagher claimed music’s biggest award for his daring, experimental style.

Today, Gallagher is Sweetwater’s editorial director, but back then he was a graduate student at the University of of Missouri who was winning big.

He composed an instrumental song called “Prophecy #1: At First Glance.” The groundbreaking piece was performed by the university’s percussion ensemble. It won the Best New Music/New Classical category.

The song combines percussion with with computer generated sounds. Gallagher says instead of using the typical music scale that goes do, re, mi, fa, so la ti, do, he created a new one based on the mathematical theory of Fibonacci numbers. He didn’t know his experiment would win him a Grammy, but he says it was an exciting time none the less.

“You never create music with the thought of winning an award with it,” he said. “You create music because that’s what you do. You’re a composer. You compose music. So the thought isn’t there that, ‘I’m gonna write this and it’s going to win an award.’ That comes after the fact. So the actual gratification in the process is in creating the music and hearing the music performed and realizing that vision you had for the piece of music. Getting the award is the icing on top and certainly a tremendous honor.”

