Police car hit at scene of rollover crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Allen County Sheriff’s Department car was hit while at the scene of an early morning rollover crash.

The initial crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bass and Hadley Roads.

A car hit a pole, knocking it down, at the intersection before rolling over and coming to a stop on the roof.

The driver was able to get out of the car without serious injuries.

The intersection was closed while crews cleaned up the crash, which included several low-hanging wires.

A few minutes after the first incident, a car on Bass Road collided with an Allen County Sheriff’s Department car, which was parked near the rollover crash.

There were no serious injuries reported in that crash either.

Fire officials at the scene told NewsChannel 15 alcohol may have been a factor in the second incident.

The intersection of Bass and Hadley is a construction zone as land is cleared for the installation of a round-a-bout.