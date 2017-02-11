Police arrest 5 in Gang Unit bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three adults and 2 minors were arrested during a FWPD Gang Unit drug bust Friday afternoon.

Police served a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of S. Anthony Blvd. shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to a Gang and Violent Crimes Unit release, officers recovered 48.9 grams of crack cocaine, 58 grams of marijuana and 4 guns.

A malnourished dog was taken by Animal Care and Control.

Police arrested 38-year old Sarah Goings-Almo, 36-year old Herbert Almo, 19-year old Jamar Jeanty, a 15-year old boy and 17-year old girl.

Both Sarah Goings-Almo and Herbert Almo were charged with ‘maintaining common nuisance’, ‘neglect of a dependent’, ‘possession of cocaine’ and ‘possession of marijuana’.

Jeanty was charged with ‘visiting a common nuisance.’

The 15-year old boy was charged with ‘dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor’ and ‘possession of synthetic marijuana.’

The 17-year old girl was charged with ‘warrant’ and ‘false informing.’

The house was condemned due to several neighborhood code violations.