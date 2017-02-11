Polar Plunge participants take icy dip, freeze for a reason

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities came together to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics at the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser Saturday.

The event promoted “Freezin’ for a Reason” at Metea County Park Nature Center beginning at 10 a.m. with participants lining up to take the plunge at noon.

The Saturday event raised $12,000, with 87 plungers. The largest group was East Allen Community Schools, which included Leo High School and East Allen University.

Polar Plunge is a series of events held each winter where individuals and teams brave the elements by taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause. All funds raised by the events directly benefit more than 12,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state, giving them the means to train and compete at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports, according to a press release from Special Olympics Indiana.

To date, the Polar Plunge event series has raised more than $3 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana’s year-round programs and events, including a record $690,232 in 2016.

For more information, visit Polar Plunge Indiana.

