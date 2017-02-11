Man crawling across I-65 dies after being hit by traffic

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian who was crawling across Interstate 65 near Frankfort is dead after being hit by vehicles.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2kf1Pft ) police are investigating the Friday afternoon incident as a crime.

Authorities say the man jumped from a moving van and injured himself when he fell onto the road. Police don’t know why he jumped.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Kim Riley says the man was crawling and walking across the southbound lanes and traffic could not be stopped.

Authorities have not identified the man.

Police say they are interviewing people in the van. Lanes were closed to traffic for several hours on Friday.

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com