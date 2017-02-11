Man crashes truck into car driven by 18-year-old woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man crashed his truck into a car driven by an 18-year-old woman late Friday night.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 11:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of CR 40a.

An investigation found that the 46-year-old man was traveling westbound on CR 40, driving a 2000 Chevy S10 pickup truck when he crossed the center line. The Chevy struck a 2008 Nissan Versa driven by the 18-year-old woman, according to a press release from DeKalb County Police Department.

The man refused EMS and the young woman was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for a shoulder injury and leg pain. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and airbags deployed, the press release said.