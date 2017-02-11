FWPD: Person “walks-in” to hospital after being shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne emergency dispatchers confirmed a person walked into a hospital Saturday evening after being shot.

The person was last reported in serious condition.

It’s unclear how the person arrived at the hospital.

Dispatchers said officers are investigating around the 4700 block of Jason Drive, but it’s unknown if that is where the person was shot.

Hospital staff made police aware of the gunshot victim around 9:40 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew headed to the area to gather more details.