Dunkin’ Donuts to match community donations for Riley Children’s Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area residents have the opportunity this week to donate money to Riley Children’s Hospital at all Fort Wayne Dunkin’ Donuts stores.

Through Valentine’s Day, February 14, Dunkin’ Donuts will match up to $1,000 in customer donations. Each store will have a red donation bucket for guests to donate in.

One child who benefited from Riley’s services was 11-year-old Dane Farlee. Born a month early, doctors heard a heart murmur and discovered Dane’s aorta was 10 times too narrow, causing a condition called critical stenosis. He quickly underwent the first of three surgeries at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for his heart which was the size of a walnut at 9 days old, according to Riley’s website.

Farlee’s second and third surgeries took place at 14 months old and 3-years-old, where he received a replacement valve.

For more information, about Farlee’s story and other children Riley Children’s Foundation.