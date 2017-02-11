Anti-Planned Parenthood rally, counter protest draw hundreds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 100 people attended a rally calling for defunding of Planned Parenthood Saturday at the Fort Wayne location of the health center. Meanwhile, a counter-protest took place across the street with about the same number of people.

Protestors at the defund rally, one of more than 200 coordinated nationwide by the #ProtestPP Coalition, called for Planned Parenthood to be stripped of all federal funding and for all such funding to be redirected to federal health centers that do not perform abortions, according to a press release from Advocates for Justice, the Fort Wayne organization behind the rally.

Congressional leaders have recently pursued legislation to cut funding for the controversial organization. Planned Parenthood received more than 500 million dollars in 2014-2015, according to the organization’s annual report.

“The effort to defund Planned Parenthood has nothing to with taking healthcare away from women,” Lisbeth Nelson, Director of Advocates for Justice said in a press release. “It’s about taking tax dollars away from the nation’s largest abortion chain,” she explained.

The defund protestors gathered at the health center located at 3914 W. Jefferson Blvd. throughout the morning. The Fort Wayne location of Planned Parenthood does not provide abortions at the facility, but they do provide referrals, according to their website.

The counter rally was planned in response once supporters of Planned Parenthood heard about the defund rally.

For more information about the nationwide rallies visit, ProtestPP.com.

Planned Parenthood protest, counter protest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People holding signs in protest against Planned Parenthood. A woman holds a sign that reads "Baby Murder is not health care!" More than 100 people attended the rally calling for defunding of abortion Saturday, February 11 at Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne. Three women holding signs, one reading "CHOOSE LOVE CHOOSE LIFE." Another shows a graph of Planned Parenthood's services. The other reads "Love Wins When Love Wins." More than 100 people attended the rally calling for defunding of abortion Saturday, February 11 at Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne. Two women hold signs, one reads "Abortion STOPS one and BREAKS another" and another that reads "Planned Parenthood LIES to you." More than 100 people attended the rally calling for defunding of abortion Saturday, February 11 at Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne. A woman holds a sign that reads "Preborn Human." More than 100 people attended the rally calling for defunding of abortion Saturday, February 11 at Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne. People holding signs in protest against Planned Parenthood. A woman holds a sign that reads "Baby Murder is not health care!" More than 100 people attended the rally calling for defunding of abortion Saturday, February 11 at Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne. A man holding a sign that reads "Abortion Kills." A woman holds a sign that reads "Baby Murder is not health care!" More than 100 people attended the rally calling for defunding of abortion Saturday, February 11 at Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne. Two people hold signs, one reading "Stop killing preborn babies." A woman holds a sign that reads "Baby Murder is not health care!" More than 100 people attended the rally calling for defunding of abortion Saturday, February 11 at Planned Parenthood in Fort Wayne. Several people hold signs at the counter rally. About 100 people took part at the counter rally across the street from Planned Parenthood on Saturday, February 11. A woman holds a sign amongst other protesters at the counter rally rhat read "I Stand With Planned Parenthood." About 100 people took part at the counter rally across the street from Planned Parenthood on Saturday, February 11. Three women at the counter rally, two of them holding signs. One of the signs reads "Don't take away my cancer screenings!" The other, "Stand with Planned Parenthood." About 100 people took part at the counter rally across the street from Planned Parenthood on Saturday, February 11. Two women hold signs at the counter rally, one reads "Calling Planned Parenthood solely "an abortion provider is like calling McDonald's a salad place." About 100 people took part at the counter rally across the street from Planned Parenthood on Saturday, February 11. People holding signs at the counter protest for Planned Parenthood. About 100 people took part at the counter rally across the street from Planned Parenthood on Saturday, February 11. A man holding a sign that reads "CONTRACEPTION" at the counter rally. About 100 people took part at the counter rally across the street from Planned Parenthood on Saturday, February 11.