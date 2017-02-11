2/11 Girls Basketball Recap – Regional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The IHSAA girls basketball state tournament continues on Saturday with the regional round. Teams will compete in semifinal games in the morning in afternoon with the hopes of playing for a regional title at night.

4A at Kokomo

It will be a rematch of 4A No. 2 Homestead and 4A No. 5 Carmel in the Kokomo regional title game tonight at 8:00PM.

Carmel defeated Carroll 84-46 in the first game of the day. Toni Taewo led Carmel with 17 points. Carroll was led by Becca Villanueva’s 18 points while Kelli Damman had 13. Carroll ends the season 18-7.

Homestead won their regional semfinals with a 52-38 win over 4A No. 3 Zionsville. Karissa McLaughlin led Homestead with 25 points. Madisen Parker also reached double-digits with 12.

Carmel and Homestead have played once this season with Carmel wininng 56-54 in overtime.

3A at Columbia City.

Norwell saw their season end with a 63-46 loss to Heritage Chrisitna. Kaylee Roller led the Knights with 19 points. Norwell ends the year 16-10.

Concordia beat Tippecanoe Valley 65-58 to advance to the regional championship. Shania Kelly had 23 points for the Cadets in the win. Concordia will play Heritage Christian for regional title at 8:00PM tonight.

2A at Winamac

Central Noble barely edged South Adams in a 34-33 win in the regional semifinal. The Cougars will now play Delphi in the regional championship tonight at 7:30PM.

1A at Caston

Blackhawk Christian saw their season end with a 46-41 OT loss to North White at the Caston regional semifinal. The Braves end the year 12-13.

1A at Tri-Central

Southern Wells fell to Riverton Parke 54-35 in the regional semfinals to end their season. The Raiders finish the year 7-19.