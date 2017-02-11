Komets rally to top Indy Fuel 5-4 in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets rallied from 4-2 deficit in the third period to beat the Indy Fuel 5-4 in overtime.

Trevor Cheek, who returned to Fort Wayne Friday after a long stint in the AHL, scored the game-tying goal to force the game to overtime. In OT newcomer Colin Muley, who was just traded to the Komets from Idaho, scored the gamewinner in his first game in Fort Wayne. Jason Binkley, Jamie Schaafsma and Curtis Leonard also scored in the win.

The Komets are on the road for their remaining two games this week – at Cincinnati tomorrow and at Kalamazoo on Sunday.