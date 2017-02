WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan senior Rain Hinton is heading up to Michigan to continue her basketball career, signing with Albion College on Friday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11 Hinton helped Woodlan to a 12-12 record as a senior, including a 4-2 mark in ACAC play. She averaged 17.4 points a game and 10.0 rebounds per contest.