US judge to sentence prolific hacker in $55M scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A prolific foreign hacker behind cyberattacks that netted an estimated $55 million is facing sentencing by a U.S. judge.

The conviction of Turkish national Ercan Findikoglu is considered an unusual win for law enforcement officials, who have identified hundreds of others like him, but failed to put them in handcuffs.

Ex-Secret Service special agent Robert Sica says agents have to monitor foreign hackers until they travel to a friendly country that will extradite them to the U.S.

Findikoglu was arrested in 2013 in Germany and was eventually extradited. He has pleaded guilty to hacking charges, and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say he masterminded three complex, global financial crimes by hacking into different credit card processors and lifting the limit on stolen prepaid credit cards to withdraw cash.

