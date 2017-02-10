Three arrested in connection to armed robbery

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kosciusko County arrested three people who are suspected in an armed robbery last weekend.

The victim said arrangements had been made for the sale of a handgun to Tyler Martin, 18, of Albion on Sunday, February 5. When Martin got there, the victim said Martin pulled out a gun and robbed him.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Detectives located Martin at his workplace in Noble County on Thursday morning and arrested him on a preliminary felony charge of robbery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail and is being held on a $20,250 bond.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered the handgun allegedly stolen by Martin had been taken to a home in the Barbee Lake area in Warsaw. While serving a search warrant at the home, officers found three people along with drugs, a stolen Glock 17 handgun, and six other firearms.

Deputies arrested Corey Joseph Matthews, 19, on drug and theft charges. They also arrested Hanna Jade Angel, 18, North Webster, on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance. A 17-year-old was also at the home and was released to the custody of her parents.