State seeks new funding for Pence’s bicentennial projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are starting over on deciding how to pay for some major projects that Vice President Mike Pence proposed while he was governor to mark last year’s state bicentennial.

That comes after new Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he was terminating a tentative deal with Canton, Ohio-based Agile Networks to lease the state’s cellphone towers for potentially $260 million over 50 years. Holcomb says the deal Pence announced in September never materialized and he leans toward rebidding it.

Pence proposed in 2015 using the lease money toward projects costing more than $50 million, including a new state archives building in Indianapolis and an inn for Potato Creek State Park near South Bend.

Legislative leaders say the projects might have to wait if funding can’t be firmed up.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.