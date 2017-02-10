Semi fire closes I-65 N in Newton County for 7 hours

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An early morning semi fire on I-65 northbound in Newtown County closed the interstate for just over seven hours Friday.

An investigation concluded that around 4 a.m. a man driving a semi pulling a box trailer, loaded with cereal and vegetable oil, stopped on the right shoulder of I-65 northbound. The semi had a flat tire and the brakes had caught fire, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

The driver tried to put the fire out with his fire extinguisher and was unsuccessful because the oil in the trailer caught fire and needed to be put out more than once. He also tried to disconnect his tractor from the trailer, but by this time the fire was too intense. Eventually, the tractor and most of the trailer became fully engulfed in flames, the press release said.

While the fire was extinguished and the rest of the oil was unloaded, the press release indicated that traffic was backed up for over 10 miles and diverted to another road.

The area was closed until around 11:30 a.m. to complete the clean-up and removal of the semi.