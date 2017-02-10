School bus, SUV crash snarls traffic on East State Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne Community School bus and an SUV collided on East State Boulevard east of Maplecrest Friday morning resulting in traffic congestion for a short time. None of the students on the bus were injured according to police on the scene.

The crash took place after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Grandeur Drive. According to an FWCS spokesperson, there were five children on the bus who were on their way to Forest Park Elementary School. All were checked on the scene by medical personnel. A woman who was driving the SUV complained of shoulder pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what caused the bus and the SUV to collide.