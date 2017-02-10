Oldest EACS employee, ‘Miss Judy’ celebrates 80th birthday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The oldest regular employee for East Allen County Schools, Judy Hubbard, celebrated her 80th birthday Friday.

A big surprise party was planned for Hubbard by the EACS Superintendent Dr. Jonh Folks along with students and fellow staff members at New Haven Intermediate School, where she serves as café monitor. Dr. Folks picked Hubbard up from her home and walked her into the surprise party in the morning.

According to a press release, Hubbard, or ‘Miss Judy’ as she referred to by the students always comes to work with a smile and ready to help the children in the lunch room.

Miss Judy’s Birthday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A photo of the cake for Miss Judy's 80th birthday at New Haven Intermediate School on Friday, February 10. A photo of the card for Miss Judy's 80th birthday at New Haven Intermediate School on Friday, February 10. A photo of the card for Miss Judy's 80th birthday at New Haven Intermediate School on Friday, February 10. Students gathered in the lunch room for Miss Judy's 80th birthday at New Haven Intermediate School on Friday, February 10. Superintendent Dr. Folks and Miss Judy hold the cake for Judy's birthday celebration at New Haven Intermediate School on Friday, February 10. New Haven Intermediate School's Principal Alicia Gatewood with Miss Judy at her 80th birthday celebration on Friday, February 10.