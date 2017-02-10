La Niña conditions end

The National Weather Service announced earlier this week that sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific have risen to near-normal levels, marking the end of La Niña. (You can read that report here). This most recent La Niña event was one of the shortest and weakest on record. We did see some significant impacts from La Niña a few months ago, most notably the bitter cold and snow in December and the heavy rain that brought an end to the severe drought conditions that had gripped California for a few years. But, as the winter months have worn on, La Niña has had less and less of an impact on our weather pattern, with above average warmth prevailing. Watch the videos above to see how a neutral, or “La Nada,” pattern may impact the weather in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio over the next couple of months.

