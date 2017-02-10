Grant Co. teacher arrested on child seduction charge

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A teacher at Oak Hill High School is facing charges after being accused of touching a 16-year-old girl in an inappropriate manner during the summer of 2016.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchel Hueston, 33, on Friday.

In early January, school officials notified police of the allegations. After an investigation that lasted four weeks, a warrant for Child Seduction was issued on Thursday. Hueston turned himself in Friday morning and was released on bond.

Oak Hill administrators placed Hueston on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.