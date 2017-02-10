Concordia football standouts Kerlegrand and Morrison sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They helped lead Concordia to the 3A state title and now Peterson Kerlegrand and Peter Morrison are heading off to play football in college.

The dynamic duo signed on Friday afternoon.

Kerlegrand, a running back, will play at Indiana State. A two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection he rushed 200 times for 1,394 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He also caught 29 passes for 403 yards and three scores. He finished his Concordia careeer with 3,994 yards, 58 rushing touchdowns, and 64 total TDs.

Morrison, selected to WANE-TV’s Fab 15 as a senior, will play quarterback at Concordia University in Ann Arbor. The Euell A. Wilson Award winner as the SAC’s top player this past season, Morrison threw for 3,980 yards as as senior – the third-highest single-season total in IHSAA history. Morrison was 244-for-366 passing (67%) with 52 touchdown passes to just 4 interceptions. His six touchdown passes in the 3A state title game set a new state championship game record for any classification.