Chinese Opera Company from Sister City, Taizhou to perform in March

Fort Wayne, Ind (WANE) – Fort Wayne Sister Cities in partnership with Foundation for Art and Music in Education (FAME) is proud to present the first U.S. performance of the Taizhou Opera at the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre. According to Dorothy Kittaka, the President of Fort Wayne Sister Cities, a Chinese Opera is very different from what Americans typically think of as an opera. This premiere event features 26 performers, chinese instruments, acrobatic dance, martial arts, dramatic makeup and costumes. The songs represent traditional Chinese stories that date back over 400 years to the Tang Dynasty. FAME Executive Director, T Irmscher says this “partnership is important to our community because through the arts it brings awareness and friendship about cultures other than our own.” She continues that especially for kids, “experiencing something like the Taizhou Opera is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Fort Wayne and Taizhou are celebrating five years as sister cities; bringing cultures together in friendship and peace.

The public will have two opportunities to experience the Opera Company.

Saturday, March 18, the company will perform at the FAME Festival held at the Grand Wayne Center. Performances are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Noon and 2:00 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult, and free for ages 18 and younger.

The full opera will be performed on Sunday, March 19, at the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available through the Embassy Box Office, starting at $20.

Through the FAME Visiting Artist program, performances will be held at a number of local schools in the following week. These will provide students with mini performances and up-close displays of techniques used in the dance, martial actions and dramatic costumes. Instrumental musical performances will feature Chinese traditional instruments including the Suona, Erhu, Guzheng and Pipa which date back 7,000 to 8,000 years.

Since 1978, over 200 students have participated in educational visits to our sister cities of Takaoka, Japan, Plock, Poland, Gera, Germany, Taizhou, China and Mawlamyine, Myanmar. Additional programs include cultural events, economic exchanges, scholarships and grants. Volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information about Fort Wayne Sister Cities, International, visit fortwaynesistercities.org

The mission of FAME is “to foster and perpetuate creativity through multicultural arts eduation. We believe in the value and power of the arts to kindle the imagination, encourage creative thinking and enhance human development. FAME offers programs including a Composition Project, Fusion of Concert Colors, a Summer Arts Camp and FAMEous Artists Workshops. For more on FAME and the FAME Festival, visit FAMEarts.org

