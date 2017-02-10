2/10 Highlight Zone – Conference Champs Crowned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider clinched the SAC title for the first time since 2009, Huntington North claimed its second straight NE8 crown, Heritage and Woodlan will split the ACAC title, while Warsaw ran the table in the NLC to clinch the league championship on a jam-packed edition of the Highlight Zone!

At Kilmer Court it was 4A no. 17 Snider moving to 8-0 in the SAC with a 64-53 win over 3A no. 13 Bishop Luers. Malik Williams, a Louisville recruit, netted 19 to pace the Panthers. Mike Barnfield added 16 for the Panthers while Keondre Brown had 12. Luers was led by J.J. Foster Jr. with 16 and Anton Berry with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Fans at By Hey Arena saw 4A no. 1 North Side beat Bishop Dwenger 84-52. North Side, playing with senior big man Jaylen Butz – a DePaul signee – due to illness, was led by Juan Quarles with 26 points and Keion Brooks Jr. with 21.

At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium Northrop topped rival Carroll 64-62. Richard Robertson led the Bruins with 12 points while Jalen Royal and Darius Craig added 11 apiece. Carroll’s Anthony Martin scored 22 while Jacob Redding scored 19 as Redding hit the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

In Aboite it was 4A no. 14 Homestead beating Concordia 78-40. Jack Ferguson paced the Spartans with 20 points while Brandon Durnell scored 17 and Parker Manges 10. Adam Gottschalk netted 14 to lead the Cadets.

At Don Reichert Gymnasium hot-shooting Wayne took down host South Side 81-70. Craig Young and Kylon Jarreau each netted 21 points for the Generals while Darian Causey added 20. Mikale Stevenson led the Archers with 18 points.

In the Northeast 8 it was Huntington North defeating Norwell 49-42 down in Ossian to finish 7-0 in conference and clinch the NE8 title. It is the second year in a row the Vikings have won at least a share of the NE8 championship – last year they shared it with New Haven, Columbia City, and Leo after all four finished atop the conference standings at 5-2.

Basketball fans at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville saw visiting New Haven best East Noble 67-61. Whitney Harris led the Bulldogs with 18 points while Brecar Clark added 14 and Joey Rowan 10. Brandon Nichols of East Noble led all scorers with 19 while Hayden Jones chipped in 17 points for the Knights.

At Leo it was Columbia City edging the host Lions 60-58. Jordan Bechtold scored 25 points – including 21 in the first half – to lead Columbia City to victory. Jeremy Davison paced the Lions with 18 points and five assists.

Down in Decatur it was visiting DeKalb over Bellmont 57-47.

Out in Monroeville the host Heritage Patriots defeated Jay County 49-32 to clinch a share of the ACAC title by finishing 5-1 in conference. Rylie Schane led Heritage with 13 points and added 7 rebounds. Abram Beard tallied 12 points while Lamar Hudson scored 11.

In Woodburn it was host Woodlan defeating Southern Wells 64-43 to earn a share of the ACAC title. Austin Fancher led the Warriors with 21 points while Aaron Hahn added 14. Southern Wells was led by Jordan Bower with 17 points and Elijah Barkell with 14.

NECC leader Eastside improved to 8-1 in league play with a 65-33 win over Garrett at Paul Bateman Gymnasium. Jacob Thompson tallied 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Blazers. Aaron Dean netted 17 points and Jordan Yoder 14 for Eastside.

In Turtle Town Churubusco hit triple digits with a 113-61 win over Hamilton. Dakota Barkley led the Eagles with 33 points and 10 rebounds while Jalen Paul netted 32 points and 11 assists.

Up in Albion it was Lakeland besting host Central Noble 57-53.

In NLC action it was Warsaw winning at Plymouth 51-40 to finish 7-0 in NLC play and win the conference outright. Warsaw is the first NLC program to win three straight conference crowns going undefeated.