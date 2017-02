Wayne’s Frison, Hill, Hassan, Pearson sign to play college football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four Wayne Generals signed Thursday afternoon to play football on the next level.

Ahmaud Hill will play at Wabash College. A defensive back, Hill was first team All-SAC as a corner. He racked up four interceptions and 55 tackles as a senior.

Terrance Frison will suit up for Trine University. He led the Generals with 63 total tackles and 9 tackles for loss in 2016.

Qamari Hassan will play at Saint Francis after tallying 22 tackles and 5 passes defended in 2016.

Fabieon Pearson will play football at Saint Francis. He tallied 51 tackles and 4 passes defended as a senior.