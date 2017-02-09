Summit League woes continue as Mastodons fall to Coyotes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Anne Lappenküper scored a career-high for the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team, but the Mastodons were unable to take down South Dakota 82-55.

Lappenküper went 6-for-10 from the floor to finish with 15 points on the night and added a team-high three rebounds. Peyton Fallis and KeShyra McCarver each finished with nine points. De’Jour Young led the team with three assists.

The game opened with the two sides trading baskets before South Dakota went on a 15-4 run, forcing Fort Wayne into a timeout with 4:29 left in the first quarter. The ‘Dons cut the deficit to seven with a 9-4 advantage to close out the first and start the second, trailing 27-20 with 8:30 to go in the half. The Coyotes finished off the half with a 15-5 advantage, putting the game out of reach for the Mastodons.

As a team, the ‘Dons shot 21-of-52 (40.4%) from the field, 4-of-12 (33.3%) on three-point attempts and were 9-of-15 (60%) from the charity stripe.

Fort Wayne returns to the court when it hosts North Dakota State Saturday, February 11 at 3 p.m. to close out Homecoming week.