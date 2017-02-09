Price is Right LIVE! brings thousands to Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Thousands of fans decided to “come on down” to the Embassy Theatre to try their luck on “Price is Right: LIVE!” Thursday night. Television’s longest running game show drew a diverse crowd of people from near and far.

Fans packed into the theater hoping to when big. Many looking forward to playing classic games like “Plinko,” “Cliffhangers,” and the opportunity to spin “The Big Wheel.”

Guest host Jerry Springer admitted the show “Price is Right” is a little different than the shows he typically hosts but promised the crowd a good time.

“I’m not a game show host,” he said. “I don’t know how to do this. This is going to be a train wreck!”

People lined up as early Friday morning hoping it would increase their chances of becoming a contestant. The line wrapped around the Embassy Theater and the Botanical Gardens next door.

Fort Wayne Resident Frances Snider showed up at 8 o’clock in the morning, nearly 12 hours before showtime, winning herself the first spot in line.

“We waited outside for about an hour then we decided to sit in the car and warm up,” she said. “They let us in about 10 or 10:30 and we were waiting to go in ever since. First in line.”

Carol Williams and Lashonna Leonard, a mother-daughter duo, drove from Kalamazoo, Michigan for the show.

“It’s a mother-daughter bonding experience,” said Leonard. “We just want to have fun and create memories. And if we win it will be even more special.”

“Price is Right” airs weekdays on CBS at 11 a.m.