Minnesota man dies in semi crash on Indiana Toll Road

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Minnesota man died Thursday morning when he lost control of his vehicle after a possible medical emergency and crashed off of the Indiana Toll Road in Porter County.

An investigation found that the man was driving a semi-tractor pulling a box trailer westbound on the Toll Road around 11:45 a.m. when it went off the road and through a grass median to the left. The semi then drove across two eastbound lanes, before going through a guard rail on the south side and down an embankment where it finally came to rest against trees, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

Police performed chest compressions on the man until medics arrived. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the press release said.