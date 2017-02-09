Man found dead along southeast-side road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was found dead along a roadway near McMillen Park Golf Course on the city’s southeast side early Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 6:20 a.m. to the area of Diplomat Drive and Wayne Trace Avenue on a report of a man down after a passerby spotted the man and called police. There, police found a man down along the curb line in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive.

Medics took the unresponsive man from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead later, police said.

According to Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Joyner, detectives have not yet identified the man. Investigators were working to canvas the neighborhood to gather more information.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine how the man died.