FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mail truck overturned in a ditch off Racquet Drive Thursday afternoon.

About a quarter mile south of the Coldwater Road and Ludwig Road intersection, the mail truck overturned around 1:15 p.m. after the driver hit a patch of ice.

The driver suffered no injuries as a result of the crash. Crews managed to pull the truck out of the ditch within 45 minutes.