Colts release former Pro Bowl linebacker D’Qwell Jackson

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – New general manager Chris Ballard has pledged that the Colts will get younger on defense. Thursday he made the first step in fulfilling that pledge, releasing 33-year old linebacker D’Qwell Jackson.

Jackson led the Colts in tackles in two of his three seasons with the team. He was suspended the final four week of the 2016 season due to performance enhancing drugs.

Jackson was due to make $5 million in base salary for the 2017 season in addition to a $500,000 roster bonus due next month.

Jackson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014, his first season with the Colts.