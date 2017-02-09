Byron Health Center considering new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) Byron Health Center is exploring the idea of making the current Horizon Christian Academy campus into an innovative facility. Health center officials are entering an agreement with Schoolhouse Finance, LLC over the matter.

The Horizon Christian Academy was once the home of the YWCA on Wells Street.

Bryon is considering how the facility could best serve its residents, the health center said in a news release. It cites models nationally and internationally that have proven beneficial as the healthcare industry changes.

The health center plans to work with groups such as neighborhood associations, city and county officials and Wells Street residents to get feedback and information.

Byron Health Center gives physical, mental, emotional and neurological services for young and older adults.