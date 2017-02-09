Bluffton man convicted of sex crimes against children

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bluffton man was found guilty Wednesday of sex crimes against children following a three-day trial in the Wells Circuit Court, according to the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office.

Johnny Langston, 56, was found guilty of four counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. An investigation concluded that Langston sexually abused two children, one during the period of 2004 to 2009 and another in late 2015 to early 2016, the prosecutor said.

In February 2016, one of the victims disclosed the abuse and another victim came forward upon hearing the initial disclosure.

Langston will be sentenced in March. The prosecutor indicated that he faces a sentence of 30 to 62 years in prison.