Accused murderer charged with dealing crack cocaine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man already charged with murder was arrested this week for reportedly dealing cocaine.

Hozyfa H. Sultan, 25, faces three charges of felony dealing cocaine in Allen Superior Court. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday, Fort Wayne Police made three separate controlled buys of crack cocaine through a confidential informant from Sultan.

During a Jan. 13 buy, police acquired 4.2 grams of crack cocaine from Sultan. Six days later, officers took in 3.8 grams. Finally, on Jan. 31, Sultan sold 5.1 grams of crack cocaine, the affidavit showed.

The confidential informant told police that Sultan, known as “Za,” was “usually always ‘on’ with cocaine/heroin available,” according to the affidavit.

In addition to these new charges, Sultan stands accused of murder related to the Oct. 22, 2015 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Brandon Washington just before noon inside a home at 5111 Plaza Drive.

Sultan was released from jail in October 2016 because too much time had passed without being brought to trial. Allen County Prosecutors explained a key witness in the case had not cooperated and had failed to show up to give a deposition.

Sultan remained charged with the death, however. He has a trial scheduled in March.