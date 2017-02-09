2/9 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Barnfield scored 22 points to lead 4A no. 17 Snider to a 76-69 win over 1A no. 7 Blackhawk Christian.

Snider was missing Mr. Basketball candidate Malik Williams, as the Louisville recruit sat out.

Jordan Gorman, Keondre Brown, and Damarious Ridley each tallied 12 for the Panthers.

Frank Davidson led the Braves with 21 points.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS: ANGOLA 41   CONCORDIA 45 (F)
BOYS: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 69   SNIDER 76 (F)
BOYS: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 48   LAKEWOOD PARK 57 (F)
BOYS: BLACKFORD 38   SOUTH ADAMS 79 (F)
BOYS: MADISON-GRANT AT SOUTHWOOD POSTPONED

