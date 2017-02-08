Police activity shuts down part of US 24

HUNTINGTON CO., Ind (WANE) A police pursuit has blocked part of US 24 in Huntington County at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Indiana State Police dispatchers said it happened on the east and westbound US 24 near Old Fort Wayne Road.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed there was a pursuit and a shooting but said no other information was immediately available. It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

Eastbound US 24 is closed at Old Fort Wayne Road.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.