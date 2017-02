FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Pacers have recalled forward Georges Niang from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Niang, who was sent down to the D-League on Monday, played just one game with the Ants during his recent stint. He scored 11 points in a 105-92 win over the Raptors 905 at the Coliseum on Tuesday night.

In all, Niang has played five games for the Mad Ants this season.