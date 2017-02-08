New Haven firefighters rescue woman from burning mobile home

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped inside her burning mobile home early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

New Haven Adams Township Fire/Rescue was called to Cedarwood Trails Manufactured Housing Community, 6008 Moeller Road Lot 171, around 2:15 a.m.

Fire crews had good information from 911 dispatchers about someone trapped in a bedroom and trying to break a window to get out. Firefighters arrived on scene and immediately went inside and found a woman, according to fire officials.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Officials did not know her condition or extent of any possible injuries.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control despite high winds. Most of the home was saved, but officials didn’t have an estimate on damages. Visible fire and smoke damage could be seen around doors and windows on the outside of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials said it is not considered suspicious. No one else was home and no other injuries were reported.

Some pets were inside the mobile home but it’s unknown if they made it out safely.

It’s unclear if the home had working smoke detectors.