Mastodons fall to Coyotes in key Summit League game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball dropped a Summit League game to South Dakota 93-82 on Wednesday (Feb. 8) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

In the contest, Mo Evans broke the program record for career 3-pointers. He entered the game tied with Nick Wise (1999-02) for first with 246. The record breaking 3-pointer for Evans came with 8:21 remaining in the first half. He added another in the second half to bring his mark to 248.

Evans also passed Ben Botts for fifth place in scoring in program history in the game. Evans now owns 1,401 career points.

The Mastodons grabbed a lead as large as nine points late in the first half. But through the end of the first and the start of the second, the Coyotes responded with a 16-3 run. It was a sign of things to come as the Coyotes out-scored the ‘Dons 56-40 in the second half. South Dakota shot 22-of-34 in the second, including 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. Fort Wayne’s final lead of the game came at 61-58 with 11:56 remaining in the game.

Despite South Dakota’s hot shooting in the second half, it was a three-point South Dakota lead at 80-77 with five minutes left. But the Coyotes then put the game away with a 9-0 run. The Coyotes made 16-of-17 from the free throw line in the game.

Bryson Scott led the Mastodons with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting with four 3-pointers. John Konchar totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Xzavier Taylor had 10 points with two blocks. Evans finished with eight points and 10 assists.

South Dakota improves to 17-10 (8-4 Summit). Fort Wayne falls to 16-9 (5-6 Summit). The ‘Dons welcome Omaha to town on Saturday (Feb. 11) for homecoming. Tip at Gates Center is set for 7 p.m.