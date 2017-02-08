Komets waive forward Devin Mantha

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Devin Mantha has been placed on waivers.

Mantha, 27, agreed to terms and joined the Komets on Dec. 1 after starting the season with Mississippi in the SPHL where he appeared in 13 games. Mantha made his debut with the Komets on Dec. 2 and skated 25 games scoring two goals and six points.

The Komets have three games in three nights scheduled this weekend. The Indy Fuel visit for an 8pm faceoff Friday. The Komets travel to Cincinnati Saturday for a 7:35pm start against the Cyclones before finishing the week with a 3pm matinee at Kalamazoo Sunday.