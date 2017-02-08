Huntington sheriff: ‘Terrorizing’ suspect captured

Related Coverage Reported gunshots in Huntington have police looking for man

HUNTINGTON CO., Ind (WANE) A 20-hour manhunt for an armed suspect that the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department said was “terrorizing” the city came to an end early Wednesday.

“Subject that had been terrorizing Huntington for the last 24 hours has been captured and no longer a threat,” the department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, moments after a police chase along U.S. 24 ended with a driver at a local hospital.

Sgt. Ron Galaviz with the Indiana State Police said an SUV was reported stolen out of Huntington early Wednesday. A state trooper spotted the SUV along U.S. 24 and, after additional units caught up, tried to pull it over.

The SUV sped off on both west and eastbound U.S. 24, Galaviz said. Eventually, police threw out stopsticks along westbound U.S. 24 near Old Fort Wayne Road and blew the SUV’s tires. Galaviz said the SUV then rolled into the eastbound lanes of the highway, where it collided with a Huntington City Police Department cruiser on the edge of the road.

Galaviz said the officer was not hurt. The driver of the SUV, who was not identified, was hurt, though Galaviz did not say if it was related to the crash. He was taken to a local hospital.

At the same time, police in Huntington were working a scene at a Phillips 66 gas station at 736 S. Jefferson St.

According to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook post, Wednesday morning’s events appeared to be related to the report of shots fired and a manhunt in Huntington that drug on throughout Tuesday. Police were at a southeast Huntington home most of the day Tuesday after a shots fired report, and late Tuesday, Huntington County issued an alert to residents about a wanted subject. That alert said the Huntington Police Department is looking for a white man, who is 5-foot, 9-inches, and was last seen wearing a red and green coat, white tee shirt with a skull on the front, and blue jeans.

By Wednesday morning, that search appeared to be over. The sheriff’s department wrote, “Big thanks goes out to all police agencies involved and the hard work they have put in over the last 24 hours.”

Galaviz, though, said state police are working to “piece out any connection whatsoever.”

Eastbound US 24 is closed at Old Fort Wayne Road.

This story will be updated when more information is available.