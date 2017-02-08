Huntington Co. says emergency alert system is a success

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) More than 2,000 people in Huntington County were kept up to date on the situation unraveling in city Tuesday night thanks to the county’s emergency alert system.

“When we have an incident in Huntington County. People can sign up to be on this notification list and it will be sent to them through like a text message,” Huntington Police Chief Chad Hacker said.

The emergency alert system is called Code Red. People living in Huntington County can sign up for alerts by downloading the app on their cell phones. Nick Stanley is the Code Red coordinator for Huntington County. Stanley said messages about the situation in Huntington Tuesday were sent to the entire county, but depending on the emergency it can be localized to a certain area.

“It asks for your address when you sign up and we can target a specific geographic area or the entire county,” Stanley said.

This is actually the second time this week officials have used the notification system.

“We used it Tuesday night for the missing child in Whitley County,” Stanley said. “We notified the northern part of our county for that.”

Stanley said they’ve been utilizing the app for more than five years. It’s been used to notify the public of police emergencies, traffic hazards and weather emergencies. With more than 10,000 phone numbers listed in their database Stanley said it’s been successful.

“We used it for a flooding incident in Roanoke one time and it woke up the owner of a business and she was able to get down there and save some of her property before some of the waters got in,” Stanley said.

To sign up for Code Red alerts click here.