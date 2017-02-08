Homestead gears up for state’s toughest regional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When three of the five top-ranked team in 4A are in one regional you can expect the competition will be fierce Saturday down in Kokomo.

At 10 a.m. it’s 4A no. 5 Carmel (22-3) facing Carroll (18-6). That’s followed by 4A no. 2 Homestead (24-2) against 4A no. 3 Zionsville (25-1) at noon. The winners will play at 8 p.m. for the regional crown.

For Homestead, the Spartans have won six in a row, including defeating Huntington North 93-51 in the sectional title game last Saturday.

The Spartans have already played Carmel once this season, losing to the Greyhounds 56-54 in overtime on the road back on January 7. Homestead has beaten Carroll twice this season, including a 76-47 win in the SAC Holiday Tournament title game.

Homestead is averaging 72.3 points a game offensively this season while yielding just 43.9. Homestead is ranked 2nd in the state in scoring and first among 4A state schools, with Zionsville right behind at 70.58 points a night.