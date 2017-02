GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Quarterback Tanner Burns helped lead Garrett to semi-state – now, he’s heading to Indiana Wesleyan.

The senior signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon.

As a senior Burns completed 125-of-203 passes (61.6%) for 2,042 yards. He threw 18 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.

Burns also ran for 378 yards and 11 scores this past fall.