Cougars chop down rival Foresters at Hutzell Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis knocked off Crossroads League rival Huntington University 73-62 on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center.

Lauren McBryar led the Cougars with 16 points. Kara Gerka added 14 points, Norwell grad Paige Frisch had 11, and Homestead grad Savannah Buck 10.

Huntington was led by Brooke Saylor with 19 points and 20 rebounds. Miranda Palmer netted 21 points while Sarah Fryman added 10.

USF improves to 13-14 overall and 8-7 in Crossroads League play.

HU falls to 13-13 overall and 7-8 in Crossroads League action.